Tata Chemicals in focus post Tata Motors-TPG deal, here’s why

Tata Chemical stock is in focus post the Tata Motors and TPG deal because the investors are excited about a prospective opportunity that will come in for the lithium-ion plant.

Lithium-ion batteries are used to make electric vehicles and for the longest time, there have been talks about Tata Chemicals wanting to invest in this particular business. The company is already into lithium-ion recycling.

Earlier in the Q1 concall when asked about lithium-ion plans, they said that there were bi further updates on lithium-ion business and that it was still under consideration but said there is a growing demand for lithium-ion.

Meanwhile, soda ash is used to make lithium-ion batteries and for one tonne of lithium-ion, a tonne of soda ash is required. Also across the globe, multiple EV projects are underway, which in turn will lead to higher demand for soda ash, which is a basic product for Tata Chemicals. So, the company has immense prospective opportunities going forward.