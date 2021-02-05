Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Taking risks: How the manufacturing sector recovered

Updated : February 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Industry leaders believe the pandemic is a learning curve with every new challenge, an opportunity

Speakers at the recently held Risk Masterclass 2020 under the aegis of India Risk Management Awards organised by ICICI Lombard General Insurance and CNBC TV-18, talked about challenges faced by companies in the manufacturing sector due to the 2020 pandemic and the steps taken by them to retrieve the situation.

High-powered panel

The high-powered panel included Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, Mr. Sandeep Goradia, Head Corporate Solutions Group, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Mr. Vivek Chaturvedi, Risk Assurance Services Partner, PWC.

Boundaryless risk management

This was followed by a panel discussion on Boundaryless Risk Management. It included stalwarts from the manufacturing sector including Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Executive President, Ultratech Cement, Mr. Parthasarthy S, Chief Accounting & Transformation Officer, Nayara Energy, Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mr. Anand Agarwal, Group Financial Controller, Tata Power and Mr. Neeraj Kanagat, Head – Global Insurance, Jindal Saw Group.

Post-Covid growth

According to Alok Agrawal, pre-Covid, the demand for cyber security was limited to service, media and BFSI companies, but now, given increased digitalisation, even large companies and MSMEs are opting for it.

Koushik Chatterjee said that while the pandemic had a debilitating impact on the manufacturing sector, the resilience of the risk management process, system and the ability to take agile leadership positions have helped restore the situation.

The keynote address was given by Dr. R S Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul). The discussion was moderated by Mridu Bhandari of CNBC-TV18.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement