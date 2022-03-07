0

Symphony sees uptick in demand, will increase prices April onwards

By Reema Tendulkar   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
Achal Bakeri, Chairman And Managing Director, Symphony sees a fairly good uptick in demand.

The company has absorbed quite a bit of the cost on the expectation that some of the costs will soften going forward plus there is fair amount of inventory lying with the channel. So price increase wouldn’t have helped the company much. However, going forward beginning from next month, Symphony intends to correct that and increase prices, he said.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
First Published:  IST
