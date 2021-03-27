Swabhiman Bharat: Here are the success stories of Indian Railways & DRDO

VIDEOS

March 27, 2021

When it comes to India's quest for achieving self-sufficiency or atmanirbharta, one does not need to look too far for inspiration. Indigenous businesses can take a cue from few of the home grown government run companies that have been setting global standards.

Network18's initiative Swabhiman Bharat in this edition showcases two such Indian public sector institutions which have brought immense pride to the nation and helped change the general perception of PSU companies.

Watch the success stories of Indian Railways and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).