Swabhiman Bharat: Can businesses pivot during pandemic? Experts decode

Updated : March 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST

The last one year has perhaps been the most transformative for enterprises around the world. Companies have had to innovate on products, services, processes and even on business models to survive the pandemic.

Only those with the maximum agility, flexibility, high innovation and tremendous resilience have been able to successfully ride out the storm so far.

Network18's initiative Swabhiman Bharat in this edition spoke to Ashok Saigal, co-chairman of CII National MSME Council, managing director of Frontier Technologies; Rajendra Joshi, CEO of residential at Brigade Group and Keshav Bhajanka, executive director at CenturyPly to discuss how businesses can successfully pivot during the pandemic.