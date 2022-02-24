0

Supply chain still stable; may see pressure if geopolitical tensions persist: Adani Wilmar

By Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO of Adani Wilmar discussed the impact of the ongoing geopolitical crisis on the business.

According to news reports, India imports 60 percent of its total edible oil requirement and that 70 percent of India's sunflower oil imports are from Ukraine and 10 percent are from Russia. Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO of Adani Wilmar discussed the impact of the ongoing geopolitical crisis on the business.
Worldwide 90 percent of the sunflower oil is produced by Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has more surplus so India imports more from Ukraine, he said.
So far, the supply chain in India is still stable considering today's situation. But if things continues the way they are currently for another two weeks or so, there is likely to be pressure in the supply chain because India depends on Ukraine more than Russia, he explained.
The company had kept higher stocks in hand and its voyage also is on sea. So there is nothing much to worry. As a company, Adani Wilmar is covered for more than 60 days, he said.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
