Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Sunrise sector adapting to new risks

Updated : February 05, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Pandemic has opened the way for technology and fresh innovations. In the process, it has also prompted healthy investment

Leading corporate leaders came together on the Masterclass session organised by ICICI Lombard General Insurance and CNBC-TV18, to share their insights into how the pandemic has changed the way companies now work.

HIGH PROFILE LINE UP

The attendees included Mr. CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, Ms. Jyotsna Sharma, CFO and Head – IT Bridgestone India, Mr. Sandeep Goradia, Head Corporate Solutions, ICICI Lombard GIC, Ms. Prabha Thomas, Chief Risk and Compliance Offer, TCS and Mr. Mitanshu Shah, Senior Vice President, Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

According to Mr. Gurnani, risk management teams at Tech Mahindra had rallied together to create ``an ecosystem where most clients and stakeholders believe they are in harmony with each other.”

FROM RISK TRANSFER TO RISK PARTNER

ICICI Lombard’s Mr. Goradia believes the pandemic has changed the company from a risk transfer mechanism to a risk partner. Thanks to technology like drone-based risk mitigation solutions, the number of claims has come down, he said.

Ms. Thomas from TCS said the big challenge was the shift to work from home, underlining cyber security issues. ``We are operating from 4.5 lakh home offices so leaders need to trust their employees,” she pointed out.

PHARMA INVESTMENT SHOOTS UP

Alembic’s Mr. Mitanshu Shah said, that thanks to Covid-19, pharma companies are developing drugs to avoid future pandemics, prompting big investment into discovery of new drugs.

Bridgestone India’s Ms. Jyotsna Sharma was convinced that Industry 4.0 is the future where the right labour law framework would become imperative.

The session was moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Mridu Bhandari.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement