Sugar subsidy reduction won't impact exports: Dalmia Bharat

Updated : May 27, 2021 15:03:59 IST

The Centre on May 20 2021 slashed the sugar export subsidy from Rs 6,000/tonne to Rs 4,000/tonne for the mandated 6 million tonne export for the season that ends on September 30.

However, speaking to CNBC-TV18, BB Mehta, Wholetime Director at Dalmia Bharat Sugar said that the reduction in sugar subsidy will not have any impact on exports.

“As far as we are concerned, it will not have any impact on our performance. If you see, the notification for reduction of the subsidy, it is to do with the contracts which have been entered into after the date of notification. We have entered into all our contracts before the notification. So we will not have any impact on our results,” he said.

Mehta said that the company will be exporting around 1.65 lakh tonne sugar, and out of that about 1 lakh tonne will be shipped this year.

The company also reported strong performance operationally in the March quarter. The gross margins were at 50 percent.