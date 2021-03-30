Stranded ship 'Ever Given' refloated in Suez Canal: experts decode the black swan event

VIDEOS

Updated : March 30, 2021 07:53 PM IST

'Ever Given' - the mega shipping container which is 400 metres long and weighing 224,000 tonnes ran aground and got wedged in the Suez Canal on 23rd March, blocking a trade route that accounts for 12 percent of global trade.

On March 29 at 6:35pm, the Suez Canal authorities along with maritime salvage experts from Royal Boskalis Westminster managed to re-float the ship. However hundreds of ships still remain stuck as authorities try and clear the passage through the vital trade link. To discuss the incident and its impact on global trade, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Capt. Rahul Khanna, Marine Risk Consulting, AGCS and Mark Szakonyi, Executive Editor of JOC Maritime & Trade at IHS Markit.