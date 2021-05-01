Storyboard: Should IPL 2021 continue as India battles second wave of COVID-19? Experts weigh in

VIDEOS

May 01, 2021

The debate whether IPL should continue as India battles the dire second wave of COVID-19 is a complicated one.

At one end there is a section that is saying that it should continue for it provides much-needed break and entertainment from the grim visuals of the nation.

On the other end, there is a section that says it should not continue and no resource should be taken away from the public when it is struggling to find basics like oxygen and hospital beds.

However, there is a third segment that says IPL contributes a lot to the economy.

So, what really is at stake considering all three parties and their opinions? And which party has the most to lose? To discuss this Shibani Gharat spoke to Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India; Paritosh Joshi, Independent Media Advisor; Arjun Mohan, India-CEO of upGrad and Vanita Kohli Khandekar, Media & Entertainment Specialist.