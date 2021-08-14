Storyboard: Myntra expects strong festive season this year

Flipkart group company has launched its biggest ever celebrity led campaign featuring the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda and many more. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amar Nagaram, chief executive officer of Myntra said, "We want to reach out to pan India across genders and which is the reason why you see stars from North to South. We want to unleash the combined following power of these celebrities to reach out to all the corners of the country."

He remains bullish about the upcoming festive season and expects a much stronger festive season compared to last year.

