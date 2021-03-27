Storyboard: Bumble launches safety guide to empower women in India to combat digital harassment

VIDEOS

Updated : March 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Bumble has launched an initiative to create a first of its kind safety guide in partnership with Safecity to equip and empower women in India to recognise, prevent and combat rising digital harassment. To know more about the initiative taken by the online dating platform, Storyboard spoke to Priti Joshi, VP of strategy at Bumble.

Also watch Shibani Gharat in conversation with Nick Woodman, Founder & CEO of GoPro who spoke about the company's new GoPro Quik smartphone app.

Moreover, Storyboard spoke to actor Sonu Sood and Vinay Subramanyam, VP of marketing at Britannia who knows more about their "Krunch Khao Punch Dikhao" campaign.