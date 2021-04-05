Steel Strips Wheels sees highest rim sales in March; expects FY22 export revenue at Rs 600 cr

VIDEOS

Updated : April 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Steel Strips Wheels is up 80 percent in the last year. The company saw its highest-ever rim wheel sales in the month of March.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dheeraj Garg, MD of the company said that they have seen a 5-10 percent growth every month and are expecting sales of 23.5 million units in the next year.

“In terms of month-on-month (MoM) growth, it has been almost about 5-10 percent from each month to the other month. This financial year we have done close to 13.7 million wheels and in the next year, we are projecting 23.5 million wheels. The main growth drivers for this are aluminium wheels, CV wheels, and exports; all three segments are growing by more than 100 percent compared to the prior year,” he said.

He also said that exports were around Rs 350 crore in FY21 and is expecting it to double in FY22. He also expects more than 100 percent growth in volumes in FY22.

“We are just making up the entire North American and European market which was there with us but is now accelerating because demand in North America is humongous. This year in fact we are looking at close to Rs 600 crore in turnover just in exports which would be a phenomenal increase for us,” he said.

“In terms of our volumes, the volumes are going to jump by 100 percent and the value is going to jump by 134 percent in aluminium wheels,” he said.