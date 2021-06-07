Startup Street: Zerodha more than doubles its profit in FY21; here’s how it is aiding in wealth creation

VIDEOS

Updated : June 07, 2021 20:43:43 IST

Discount broking firm Zerodha has seen a stellar year as markets soared, oblivious to the COVID-19 pandemic. India's largest retail stockbroker saw its profits more than double in FY21 and is now helping in wealth creation not just for founders but also employees.

To talk about the company’s performance and road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to CEO Nithin Kamath.

Also, the pandemic has pushed the widespread adoption of electronic medical records and has forced healthcare providers to deploy highly efficient medical reporting systems to minimise human contact and allow doctors to have dynamic working hours.

To document medical records in a better and faster way, ScribeTech, a Mumbai-based clinical transcription company, launched its medical speech recognition solution in India last year.

An artificial intelligence voice recognition SAAS product, Augnito helps doctors and medical professionals to complete reports through dictation, rather than typing words on devices.

To understand its working and more, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rustom Lawyer, fo-founder and CEO of Augnito.