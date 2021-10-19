Startup Street: Marketers should use Diwali festival to attract customers, says report

The report analyses 195 of the top apps across food, drinks and shopping categories with shopping further subdivided into ecommerce, groceries, and marketplace apps.

Global mobile attribution and marketing analytics firm, AppsFlyer has launched the Indian Festive Season 2021 Report to equip app marketers with insights and recommendations to plan their strategy ahead of the festive season. This report, in collaboration with Facebook, is based on Diwali 2020 and early trends from Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

The report analyses 195 of the top apps across food, drinks and shopping categories with shopping further subdivided into ecommerce, groceries, and marketplace apps. Startup Street spoke to Sanjay Trisal, GM of India, SEA & APAC at AppsFlyer, to know more about the findings of the report.

Watch video for more.