Updated : June 09, 2021 21:39:53 IST

Refyne, an earned wage access platform, has announced that it has raised $16 million in a Series-A round of funding from new investors DST Global and RTP Global as well as existing investors.

Startup Street spoke to Refyne CEO Chitresh Sharma to discuss the fresh inflow of funds and the company's outlook going forward.

But, first let's find out what exactly is earned wage access?

Refyne partners with companies to provide a plug-and-play software that enables employees to access their real-time salary earned. Employees can withdraw this amount using Refyne's app at any point before their payday. So, it is more like an on-demand salary app.