Spotify India says podcasts in India now on the growth path

While digital streaming and OTT apps have become the rage, there hasn't been a breakout moment for audio streaming in India yet. However, content creators especially social media influencers are making it a point to mark their presence on their this medium too.

Also, some notable authors, historians, and celebrities have also been podcasting and getting good traction. To understand the podcasting space in India better CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Podcasts of Spotify India; and two of their top 10 podcasters in 2022 - Leeza Mangaldas, sex education digital content creator, Podcaster, and Author; and RJ Balaji, Podcaster, Actor and Director.

According to the Spotify podcast head, the relatively new medium (about seven years old in India) has shot up in popularity with one in four music listeners tuning in for a podcast.

"It is really at a time where podcasting is getting much deeper into India, it is getting adopted in our Indian languages and there is a wide range of subjects which are getting explored,” he said.

