English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsbusiness News

Spotify India says podcasts in India now on the growth path

videos | IST

Spotify India says podcasts in India now on the growth path

Profile image
By Anuradha SenGupta   Dec 21, 2022 3:32 PM IST (Published)
Mini

To understand podcasting better CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Podcasts of Spotify India; and two of their top 10 podcasters in 2022 - Leeza Mangaldas, sex education digital content creator, Podcaster, and Author; and RJ Balaji, Podcaster, Actor and Director.

While digital streaming and OTT apps have become the rage, there hasn't been a breakout moment for audio streaming in India yet. However, content creators especially social media influencers are making it a point to mark their presence on their this medium too.

Also, some notable authors, historians, and celebrities have also been podcasting and getting good traction. To understand the podcasting space in India better CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Podcasts of Spotify India; and two of their top 10 podcasters in 2022 - Leeza Mangaldas, sex education digital content creator, Podcaster, and Author; and RJ Balaji, Podcaster, Actor and Director.
Read Here: Twitter introduces podcasts with a redesigned Spaces tab
According to the Spotify podcast head, the relatively new medium (about seven years old in India) has shot up in popularity with one in four music listeners tuning in for a podcast.
"It is really at a time where podcasting is getting much deeper into India, it is getting adopted in our Indian languages and there is a wide range of subjects which are getting explored,” he said.
Watch the accompanying video for more
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags