Spice market projected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025 with branded players clocking 15% growth

According to history those who controlled the spices could divert the flow of wealth around the world! And that continues to hold true even today! From one of the largest traders back in the day to the top consumption market in the world now, India’s spice story continues to play out.

The organized spice market is split into two – one, the straight spices which are jeera, clove, cumin etc, and two, the blended spices like biryani masala, pav bhaji masala etc. In 2020, the straight spices accounted for 76 percent of the organised market, and blended the remaining 24 percent.

However the blended spice market is growing fast. Come 2025, blended spices are expected to dominate the branded market with 65 percent share.

Now, why is this good news for players in the market? That's because blended spices command higher margins, the realisations are 3-3.5 times higher and gross margins jump from 33-35 percent to 48-50 percent.

