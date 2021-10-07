Social Entrepreneur Awards: 4 passionate entrepreneurs who made life better for Indian citizens

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2021, felicitates change agents, who are pioneering breakthrough solutions that have the potential for impact at scale in healthcare, e-waste management and financial inclusion. CNBC-TV18 gets you the stories of four passionate entrepreneurs driven by a single-minded purpose to make life better for the Indian citizens.

The last 18 months have tested the human spirit in so many ways, be it the loss of loved ones, the unbearable longing to be with family and friends as COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing became the norm, the anxiety of not being able to access healthcare or the learning loss due to closure of schools.

However, through this crisis, we also witnessed the speed at which social enterprises have risen to the occasion—collaborating with each other and partnering with ordinary citizens to respond to the many challenges the country faced.

Innovation and entrepreneurship played a critical role in bridging some of the key gaps faced by citizens and helped address the needs of the most vulnerable.

They are changing the way services are delivered at the bottom of the pyramid through the inventive use of technology.

American anthropologist Margaret Mead said, "All social change comes from the passion of individuals.”

CNBC-TV18 gets you the stories of four passionate entrepreneurs driven by a single-minded purpose to make life better for the Indian citizens.

