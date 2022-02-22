Snowman Logistics bets on summer ice cream boom, QSR industry to drive demand

Snowman Logistics is in focus as the company has kicked off operations of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Coimbatore. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Nair, CEO & Whole-time Director of Snowman Logistics to discuss the expansion pipeline and what it will mean for their business.

Snowman Logistics is in focus as the company has kicked off operations of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Coimbatore. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Nair, CEO & Whole-time Director of Snowman Logistics to discuss the expansion pipeline and what it will mean for their business.

On demand Nair said, “We are seeing demand from the QSR, and the ice cream industry. These two facilities which we set up in this year, which is Siliguri and Coimbatore are primarily focused on high yield category where the pricing is better and these are typically the QSR, ice cream and seafood category. Almost 60 to 70 percent of the capacity will be occupied by these customer segments.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

Catch all stock market updates here