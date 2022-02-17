Shree Cement expects 9% growth in cement demand for FY22

Shree Cement's HD Bangur said that the mood in the sector is positive and demand will be good. The Managing Director at the firm expects 9 percent growth in cement demand this year.

As the weather is clearing up, the demand has started coming in. Cement prices are up Rs 5-10 per bag in February and he expects this trend to continue on a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, he said.

Regarding Andhra Cement, he said “We never claimed that we are going to acquire Andhra Cement. So there is no story about Andhra Cement.”

