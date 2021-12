Demand in Q3FY21 has been holding up to the expected levels, so it is good, said Rahul Gautam, MD of Sheela Foam in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Margins would be better than the previous year, he said.

He also discussed the input cost price outlook.

Sheela Foam recently registered a wholly-owned subsidiary to execute their expansion plans. The stock has been buzzing this year - up 87 percent.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.