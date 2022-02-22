Semiconductor PLI scheme: Govt committed to executing projects with applications received, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The centre is looking at incentivising semiconductor companies who 'Make in India' as it aims to achieve self-reliance in chip manufacturing. The government has received applications from five companies for the semiconductor and display manufacturing PLI scheme in the first round. To discuss the road ahead for chip manufacturing in India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT, Telecom and Railways.

The companies are eyeing potential investment to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. A joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn is one of the applicants. The government expects to generate around 1.35 lakh jobs in the next four years under the incentive scheme.

However none of the big manufacturers have applied yet. CNBC-TV18 has learnt the government is still in talks with the likes of Intel, Samsung and others. The next round of applications could start based on interest from the industry.

