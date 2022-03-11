See robust opportunities in AC components, says Jasbir Singh of Amber Enterprise

Amber Enterprises, a solution provider for the air conditioner industry, is in focus. The escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to commodity costs spiking. Further, the summer season is also around the corner. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jasbir Singh, chairman at Amber Enterprise, to assess the cost pressures and demand picture.

Amber Enterprises, a solution provider for the air conditioner industry, is in focus. The escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to commodity costs spiking. Further, the summer season is also around the corner. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jasbir Singh, chairman at Amber Enterprise, to assess the cost pressures and demand picture.

Singh said demand was coming back to almost pre-COVID levels. "If we see the order book of next quarter, there is decent demand. Very robust growth opportunities are also coming on the way for the company, especially in the component sector of air conditioners and non-air conditioners, as well as the mobility applications,” Singh said.

On price hikes, he said, “In last two quarters, we have been 100 percent successful in passing on the price impacts, and we have not been hit at our margins level. But in case there is another spike, which is highly unlikely right now but you can never say for sure, then definitely at a quarter lag that will be it will be passed on to customers.”

He added that for general models almost 10-12 percent of price hikes have already been taken.

For full management commentary, watch the video