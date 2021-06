VIDEOS

Updated : June 17, 2021 22:16:31 IST

India's automotive industry sold 5.35 lakh units in retail sales in May, a sharp 55 percent decline compared to April this year and a 71 percent decline compared to May 2019.

The lockdowns across the country have once again hit vehicle sales, production plans and the financial health of dealers. With roughly 70 percent of India's dealership now open since June 1, Parikshit Luthra gets a ground report on the sentiment at dealerships.