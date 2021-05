VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 27, 2021 23:43:58 IST

Late last year, multiplexes were one of the last businesses to reopen as the nation-wide lockdown began to be lifted in phases. But the joy only lasted 3 to 4 months.

The second wave of COVID-19 has forced shutters down again. Alisha Sachdev and Jude Sannith report that it's not just the cinema halls that are gasping for breath, it's the entire film industry.