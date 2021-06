VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 01, 2021 23:09:09 IST

Dharavi's once-thriving leather industry is struggling yet again. The glimpses of a recovery that were being reported at the end of 2020 have been virtually snuffed out by the restrictions that the second wave of the pandemic has brought with it.

Also Read: With no orders or income, Dharavi's leather market struggles to survive second COVID wave

CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta and Archana Shukla get a ground report.