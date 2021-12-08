SAP India survey: 74% of mid-market companies moving to cloud platforms

The survey assessed over 350 Indian mid-market enterprises with an annual revenue between Rs 500 and 2,000 crore. It revealed that 82 percent of such midmarket enterprises are reducing their focus from on-premises business applications and hiking investments in cloud technology.

A survey commissioned by SAP India highlights that almost three-fourths of Indian mid-market enterprises have moved their applications to cloud platforms.

The survey assessed over 350 Indian mid-market enterprises with an annual revenue between Rs 500 and 2,000 crore.

The survey reveals that 82 percent of such midmarket enterprises are reducing their focus from on-premises business applications and hiking investments in cloud technology.

That's not all 68 percent enterprises either intend to increase or retain their IT spend in 2022.

To discuss what the growing trend of digital resilience among midmarket enterprises means for SAP, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kulmeet Bawa, President & MD of SAP India.

