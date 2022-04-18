0

Russia likely to increase import of drugs, medical devices from India

By Ekta Batra
CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Russia is looking to increase import of medical devices and drugs from India. Association of Indian Medical Devices (AIMED) is scheduled to meet Business Russia on April 22nd to explore options to increase imports of Indian medical devices into Russia.

Russia is looking to increase the import of medical devices and drugs from India, according to people in the know. The Association of Indian Medical Devices (AIMED) is scheduled to meet Business Russia on April 22 to explore options.
It is also learnt that Russia is also looking to set up meetings with Indian pharma bodies in the month of May. A key area to iron out will be resolving the payment mechanism which needs to be ironed out in these meetings.
India had exported around Rs 219 crore of medical devices to Russia in FY21 and around Rs 202 crore worth of devices in FY22.
