Retail at inflexion point with omnichannel M&A and valuation upmove

1 Min Read
The retail sector in India is at an inflexion point with a strong focus on an omnichannel approach which is a combination of online and offline platforms. Two important trends in this have been mergers and acquisitions for acquiring digital capabilities, so acquisitions to transform the company and the second the valuation uptick because of the strong force created by the combination.
Reliance Retail gains a valuation of $100 billion with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) investment and Titan acquires the remaining stake in Caratlane in a large deal - both big announcements this week are in line with the themes playing out in the retail sector.
Industry experts, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Equities, and Lalit Agarwal, founder and MD of V-Mart Retail discuss the sector with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on 'Big Deal'.
For a full interview, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Block deals worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore take place in a single day - Here are the details
Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Indian techies should look at Nvidia's forecast for AI
Aug 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 | A world-first on Moon's South Pole — here's how India spiked its scientific graph
Aug 24, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Balancing returns and risks: Are business cycle funds worth your time and money?
Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read