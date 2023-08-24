Retail at inflexion point with omnichannel M&A and valuation upmove

The retail sector in India is at an inflexion point with a strong focus on an omnichannel approach which is a combination of online and offline platforms. Two important trends in this have been mergers and acquisitions for acquiring digital capabilities, so acquisitions to transform the company and the second the valuation uptick because of the strong force created by the combination.

Industry experts, Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Equities, and Lalit Agarwal, founder and MD of V-Mart Retail discuss the sector with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on 'Big Deal'.

