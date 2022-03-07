RBI deal will be margin accretive: Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design has bagged a large multi-million destiny deal from the Reserve Bank of India. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Arun Jain, Chairman and MD at Intellect Design Arena said that the RBI deal is a few hundred crores spread over 7 years and it is a margin accretive deal.

Intellect Design has bagged a large multi-million destiny deal from the Reserve Bank of India. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arun Jain, Chairman and MD at Intellect Design Arena about details of the deal.

Jain said, “RBI is the first central bank in the world which will use cloud native technologies for driving that change agenda of the digital age.”

He said it is a seven-year deal with a value of a few hundred crore.

Jain added the RBI deal is margin accretive. He said, “It is margin accretive because our technology efficiency is very high. The amount of time we spend for digital transformation is much lower than anybody else so it is a margin accretive.”

On FY23 guidance Jain said, “I will keep the guidance same as 20 percent for revenue growth guidance and 30 percent for EBITDA margin because of some headwinds in Europe and Ukraine.”

