Ramkrishna Forgings expects 15-20% revenue growth in FY23

In FY23, the company is looking at 15-20 percent revenue growth, said Naresh Jalan, MD at Ramkrishna Forgings in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

In FY23, the company is looking at 15-20 percent revenue growth, said Naresh Jalan, MD at Ramkrishna Forgings in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company will be able to maintain margins at current levels, he said.

In terms of export business, he said, he has not yet heard anything from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) regarding the impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis. As of now, Ramkrishna Forgings is doing extremely well both in Europe as well as in North America and he will wait for another few weeks to get a complete clarity from customers, he said.

Also Read:

Ramkrishna Forgings has entered into a business association with US axle manufacturer. This order win is estimated to give an estimated business of Rs 70 crore to the company over 5 years. This improves the company’s visibility in its overall approach for North America, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here