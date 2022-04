BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC-TV18 that the Ashneer Grover episode at the fintech startup was an aberration, added that the BharatPe board was now more engaged and looking at monitoring key issues closely.

Grover who resigned as the managing director of BharatPe amid allegations of fraud has since been regularly taking potshots at the management of the organization he co-founded.

