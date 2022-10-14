Rajasthan’s gems and jewellery sector seeks export duty cut and cheaper access to capital

For hundreds of years, Jaipur's Johari Bazar has been the go-to destination for every link in the global gems and jewellery chain. But in the last few years, external shocks have fractured the businesses in this sector, hurting livelihoods of thousands of traditional artisans.

For hundreds of years, this market has been the go-to destination for every link in the global gems and jewellery chain. But in the last few years, external shocks have fractured the businesses in this sector, hurting livelihoods of thousands of traditional artisans. The pain began even before the pandemic-related lockdowns.

Kamlesh Kumar Agarwal of Ravi Ratnesh Gems said, “First demonetisation, and then COVID. Now the Russia-Ukraine war has affected us. Also, China is manufacturing less expensive gems. So that's another issue.”

The lockdown came as a major blow to Jaipur's industry, which has played a key role in India's overall gems and jewellery exports.

In 1966-1967, India's gems and Jewellery export stood at $28 million. By 2020, it had jumped to $44 billion, and accounted for 15 percent of India's overall merchandise exports. Through the first lockdown and immediately after, gems and jewellery exports fell sharply, contracting 11.32 percent between December 2019 and February 2020 alone.

2021 bought some relief — exports rose from Rs 13,160 crore in August 2020 to Rs 24,239 crore in August 2021.

But artisans and jewellery outlets say there are still numerous hurdles to business.

Agarwal said, “In mining also we are not getting the desired product. Either we get high end product, which is expensive or the low quality material.”

The industry has also been hit by hikes in export duties and while some had hoped import duty cuts on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones announced in Budget 2022 would help boost the sector, it has resulted in competition from cheaper imports. Then there are the labour troubles, which came to a head during the pandemic.

Skilled and niche labour is the basic requirement of the gems and jewellery industry. The lockdown caused a massive shift in the labour demand ratio. During the lockdown, labourers went back to their native region. Later, many of them opted for safer jobs. And as per the business owners of Jaipur, barely 20 percent of their workers came back once things went back to normal.

Experts say that the industry needs urgent support, going beyond cheaper access to capital.

According to Kumar Jain of India Bullion & Jewellers Association, the government needs to cut export duty and make the procedure simpler.

Jaipur's traditional gems and jewellery industry has received a leg up from the recent India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which affords numerous benefits including tariff concessions, preferential market access and zero customs duty. But for a sector that's largely unorganised, experts say the Centre and state government will have to come up with tailor-made measures — especially if its thousand-year old heritage is to survive.