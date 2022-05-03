Raj Subramaniam set to take over as new FedEx CEO

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, FedEx CEO-elect Raj Subramaniam shared his journey from India to the US and how he faced several rejections before getting a job at FedEx in 1991.

“When I was looking for a job and at that time it was very difficult,” he said. After several such rejections, he found the FedEx job, he added.

In terms of current environment, he said, “The whole team is ready to deal with the uncertainties. I am extremely proud of the role that we have played during the pandemic.”

