Q4FY22 will see better-than-expected performance: JSPL

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
As per JSPL's operational update, steel production in the third quarter of FY22 was at 1.96 million tonne and sales at 1.82 million tonne. The volumes have been impacted this time by limited rake availability and unseasonal rains. VR Sharma, MD, JSPL discussed the demand trends and steel price picture.

As per Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) operational update, steel production in the third quarter of FY22 was at 1.96 million tonne and sales at 1.82 million tonne. The volumes have been impacted this time by limited rake availability and unseasonal rains. VR Sharma, MD of JSPL discussed the demand trends and steel price picture. He believes Q4FY22 will be good for the company as the steel demand is good because the government has not declared the lockdown and the construction activities are in full swing.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
