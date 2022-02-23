Q3FY22 growth at 14%; targeting a growth of 15% for next 2 years: Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks is in CNBC-TV18's focus -- in the past month, the stock has corrected from levels of Rs 850. The stock is up 2.50 percent. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amit Kumat, MD & CEO of Prataap Snacks said the company grew by 14 percent last quarter and [are] looking at a much bigger growth this year.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amit Kumat, MD & CEO of Prataap Snacks, said the growth in the past quarter was around 14 percent. “We grew by almost 14 percent last quarter and

On the demand scenario, he said, “The demand has come back. With the schools opening up everywhere, the demand is definitely going to improve further. There was a little meltdown in last two months because the schools again got shut down.”

