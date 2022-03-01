0

PVR, Inox bet big on e-sports as avenue beyond movies

Profile image
By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Updated)
Mini

In the last two years of the pandemic, multiplexes have moved beyond just movies. While food was one big part of it, the likes of Inox and PVR are eyeing a new avenue of business - e-sports. Having gained popularity in the past couple of years, e-sports as a market is expected to cross over Rs 1,000 crore in India by FY25.

Having gained popularity in the past couple of years, e-sports as a market is expected to cross over Rs 1,000 crore in India by FY25. PVR too, in October, tied up with e-sports company Nodwin Gaming to pilot in-cinema e-sports tournaments at its screens.
This also gives e-sports industry plethora of venues beyond metros, and a way to get parents to take e-sports more seriously.
Not just food and e-sports, multiplexes are set to evolve into more than just movie screening venues because while footfalls are improving post Omicron wave, experts say, with OTTs also gaining popularity, multiplexes will have to keep innovating, looking at alternate forms of content beyond movies to keep the footfalls coming.
Watch video for more.
First Published:  IST
