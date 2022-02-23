Purvankara forays into Kerala market with Rs 3,000 crore project in Kochi

Puravankara has forayed into the Kerala market with a Rs 3,000 crore project in Kochi, Abhishek Kapoor, CEO at Puravankara discussed about the project and the outlook for the business.

Puravankara has forayed into the Kerala market with a Rs 3,000 crore project in Kochi, Abhishek Kapoor, CEO at Puravankara discussed about the project and the outlook for the business.

The company is looking at Rs 1,550 crore of deployment in this particular project and International Finance Corporation will be deploying around Rs 165 crore in this project, he said.

Also Read:

The project is estimated to be completed between 6 and 7 years and the company will be monetizing it over the next 6-7 years, he mentioned.

He believes that the business growth will come from new launches. He is very positive in terms of business outlook even though Q1FY22 and Q2FY22 was lost largely on account of COVID-19

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here