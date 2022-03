With COVID-19 accelerating digital adoption, companies worldwide need to fortify their digital network against potential attacks. One of the companies driving the digital transformation is global digital consulting giant Publicis Sapient. To discuss the company’s plans for India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its global CEO, Nigel Vaz.

US President Joe Biden today warned of possible cyber-attacks by Russia as the war in Ukraine enters day 27.

With COVID-19 accelerating digital adoption, companies worldwide need to fortify their digital network against potential attacks.

One of the companies driving the digital transformation is global digital consulting giant Publicis Sapient.

To discuss the company’s plans for India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its global CEO, Nigel Vaz.

Watch video for more.