Privacy is the foundation of HalloApp, says co-founder Neeraj Arora

Governments and regulators around the world are grappling with a problem - data monetisation. This problem which is now being acknowledged across different geographies by governments and more importantly by consumers has also led to an opportunity.

Neeraj Arora, Co-founder of HalloApp Angel Investor and Michael Donohue Co-founder of HalloApp have decided to come together to deal with the problem of feed fatigue and create a relationship network that is not ad-based.

In an exclusive interview with Shereen Bhan Neeraj Arora, Co-founder of HalloApp said, "We saw this problem that, most of the social apps that you have today, have devolved into something else, they are no longer about your real relationships, privacy is not really something they think about or are built for. So when we started HalloApp, the idea was, can we build something, which is for people who you actually know in your life? There is no brands and celebrities and ads and other things that you usually see on all the other apps. So you can actually have real conversations with people who you actually know and obviously privacy is the foundation of what we do with everything at HalloApp."

When asked if this was an attempt at undoing the wrongs that social media currently has sort of morphed into? Arora said, that was right. "I think we don't want users to be the product anymore. You are the customer. You pay for what we build and what service we built for you. And there's nothing that comes in the way - there are no advertisers in the middle, we don't track you, we don't serve you ads, so it is completely private."

Michael Donohue Co-founder of HalloApp said, "HalloApp is focused on the phone address book. You don't add every ones phone number, you only add a select group of people to your phone address book and by using that, it is going to keep the relationships real."

