Prestige Group-JW Marriott tie-up: Opening many more malls, believe in retail, says Irfan Razack

By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Updated)
“I believe in retail. We are opening the Prestige Falcon City Mall in Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru and the Prestige Forum Mall in Kochi on NH7. These two malls will be hopefully trading surely by July, August if not by June,” said Irfan Razack, Chairman and MD of Prestige Group,

Realty major prestige group has launched its second hotel property in partnership with JW Marriott in Bengaluru. In a conversation with Shilpa Ranipeta, the Chairman and MD of Prestige Group, Irfan Razack, said the company plans to open 10 more properties with Marriott and is also betting big on the retail segment.
“We are partnering with them and building many more hotels under different brands of Marriott whether it is St Regis or W or Moxy or Tribute brand. These are all under production and by 2027 we hope to add another 2,217 rooms,” he said.
Speaking about retail space, he said, “I believe in retail. We are opening the Prestige Falcon City Mall in Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru and the Prestige Forum Mall in Kochi on NH7. These two malls will be hopefully trading surely by July, August if not by June.”
Real estate demand rising; Mumbai, Pune seeing good ramp up: Mindspace REIT
When asked if one can expect a Forum Mall in Mumbai sometime soon, he replied the company is planning six other assets in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.
On revenue topline, he said, “By 2025 we should reach a topline revenue of Rs 2,500 crore in rental and hospitality segment.”
