Post-COVID sneak peek: Digital transformation accelerated; work from anywhere opening doors

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 08, 2021 19:11:36 IST

What areas are tech giants focusing on in order to get a head start in the post COVID era? What are their focus areas as far as innovation goes? And how do companies plan to adopt and apply artificial intelligence across sectors?

The second COVID wave, the slow pace of vaccinations in India and the imminent threat of a third wave has ensured that a large majority of corporate India would be working from their homes for the time being. More and more Indians choosing to work, interact from the confines of their homes and COVID protocols in office have mandated a mega and a swift shift in the technological landscape, a trend also witnessed across the world.

A recent survey by IBM Institute for Business Value Study highlights that almost 91 percent of financial institutions across the globe are actively using cloud services today or plan to use them in the next 6-9 months. This is double the number 4 years ago.

Intel India says that while lockdowns over the past year have had an impact on their topline, their demand for personal computers has been stronger than ever.

IBM meanwhile says that more than 2,800 clients are using their hybrid cloud platform, up 40 percent over the past year.

CISCO has highlighted that they are accelerating investments in cloud security, cloud collaboration and increased automation among others.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Subram Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer at IBM India; Prakash Mallya, Managing Director at Intel India and Vice President of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Division at Intel India; Sameer Garde, President of the India and SAARC Region at CISCO.