PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's first global semiconductor conference on April 29

India is all set to host the first global semiconductor conference on April 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Minister of State for Electronics and IT (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said all major names in the global semiconductor industry will attend the event.

India is all set to host the first global semiconductor conference on April 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Minister of State for Electronics and IT (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said all major names in the global semiconductor industry will attend the event.

Chandrasekhar said: “I have been a long-standing hopeful citizen that India gets into the semiconductor space for many, many years. I can tell you that the interest that has been shown by the leading names of the world in India is unprecedented. The interest is real and deep. The positioning of India, today in the post-COVID world, is of a nation on the move with strong political leadership and a strong vision in electronics and innovation. It is really helping India's reputation, even in this very complex, highest of high tech areas of semiconductor.”

He added, “The trailblazing performance of India's innovators and the startups and the fact that we have received so much investment and have translated that and the most recent performance in electronics is giving the world and the big names in semiconductors confidence that India's ambitions in semiconductors are real and will be realised.”

Watch video for more.

Also Read | India can augment global supply chains for semiconductors, says US SIA