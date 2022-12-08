Pernod Ricard India removes permanent mono-cartons across brands

Taking a step towards sustainability, Pernod Ricard India has taken the initiative to remove permanent mono-cartons across its portfolio of brands.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta, the company's executives explain the ramifications of the move.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO at Pernod Ricard India, said that the benefits of such a step are tremendous. "We save 7,300 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions into the air every year, we save 250,000 trees annually," he added.

He continued to say, “We today must be sitting at around easily 40 percent of our inventory in the market without the permanent mono-cartons and we are hopeful in the next six months we are going to be achieving our objective of being completely mono-cartons free by June 2023.”

Ranjeet Oak, CCO at Pernod Ricard India said, “New packaging is going to be the bottled itself and we are not going to be having mono-cartons so to say stand in between the consumer and the product. Again, I must say that it is a bold move because most of the industry does have mono-cartons today, and where we are concerned we are actually hoping that the industry also follows this entire movement. It's not just got to do with the initiative.”

Watch video for more.