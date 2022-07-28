    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsbusiness News

    Pent up demand, shift towards personal mobility helped auto industry in post COVID world: Tata Motors

    videos | IST

    Pent up demand, shift towards personal mobility helped auto industry in post COVID world: Tata Motors

    Profile image
    By Anuradha SenGupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The auto industry has had to face massive disruption in the past couple of years between the COVID-19 pandemic and policy support for electric vehicles or EVs. Government data shows that in India today there are about 13.4 lakh EV users. Sitting pretty with a lion share of the passenger car EVs is Tata Motors.

    The auto industry has had to face massive disruption in the past couple of years between the COVID-19 pandemic and policy support for electric vehicles or electric vehicles (EVs).
    Government data shows that in India today there are about 13.4 lakh EV users. Sitting pretty with a lion's share of the passenger car EVs is Tata Motors. The company has turned in some blistering sales numbers for the month and quarter ended June 2022.
    To find out what is sparring its sales, the evolving demands of the car buyers in India, and the EV landscape going forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
    Watch the video for more.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng