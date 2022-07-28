Pent up demand, shift towards personal mobility helped auto industry in post COVID world: Tata Motors

The auto industry has had to face massive disruption in the past couple of years between the COVID-19 pandemic and policy support for electric vehicles or EVs. Government data shows that in India today there are about 13.4 lakh EV users. Sitting pretty with a lion share of the passenger car EVs is Tata Motors.

Government data shows that in India today there are about 13.4 lakh EV users. Sitting pretty with a lion's share of the passenger car EVs is Tata Motors. The company has turned in some blistering sales numbers for the month and quarter ended June 2022.

To find out what is sparring its sales, the evolving demands of the car buyers in India, and the EV landscape going forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

