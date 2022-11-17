    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homevideos Newsbusiness News

    Panel reviewing pharma companies' marketing practices may propose new rules with penal provisions

    videos | IST

    Panel reviewing pharma companies' marketing practices may propose new rules with penal provisions

    Profile image
    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    Mini

    A 5-member panel formed by government to review the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies and examine the requirement for a legally enforceable mechanism, is likely to submit its report within a month.

    A five-member panel formed by government to review the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies and examine the requirement for a legally enforceable mechanism, is likely to submit its report within a month.

    CNBC-TV18 learns that the panel headed by Dr VK Paul is likely to propose a new regulation called Uniform Code of Pharma Marketing Practices to ensure that ethical marketing practices are bound legally and have fixed responsibilities.
    The proposed regulation is also likely to have penal provisions and could also in certain specific cases allow for termination of licenses.
    Under the proposed regulation, it will be the duty of pharma companies, medical practitioners to strictly follow ethical marketing practices and not indulge in bribery and freebies to promote sales.
    The panel is of the view that strict regulations are necessary to stop unethical marketing practices as the current voluntary system is violated and none of the stakeholders are following the ethics prescribed under the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.
    The memorandum of the committee formed by the Central government was issued on September 12 to consider a legally enforceable mechanism for regulating the marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms.
    Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya made the recommendation and approval of the panel.
    The panel headed by V K Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog has S Aparna, secretary of the department of pharmaceuticals; Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Nitin Gupta, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); and a joint secretary (policy) from the department of pharmaceuticals as other members.
    Watch video for more.
    Also Read: Aurobindo Pharma units recall products in US market due to manufacturing issues
    A five-member panel formed by government to review the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies and examine the requirement for a legally enforceable mechanism, is likely to submit its report within a month.
    (Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng