Order execution slow due to chip shortage issue: Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies - a state-of-the-art combat training solutions developer that supports and helps the defence sector of India. The company received Rs 5 crore order from Jammu and Kashmir Police recently and also a project sanction order from the Indian Army and an export order worth Rs 13.5 crore. It's sitting on an orderbook of over Rs 400 crore. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashok Atluri, CMD of the company spoke at length about order execution and revenue accrual.

He said, “The worldwide impact of chip shortage has slowed down the order execution. Zen is also impacted by the complete non-availability of some chip and sometimes delayed non-availability. However, we are executing the orders to meet the deadline.”

Atluri further said that the company has not seen any issue regarding payments.

Zen is eyeing Rs 300 crore of revenues in FY23 and expects a margin of 30 percent.

The company expects FY24 revenues to be more than Rs 100 crore versus FY23.

