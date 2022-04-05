Order execution slow due to chip shortage issue: Zen Technologies

Buy / Sell Zen Tech share
He said, “The worldwide impact of chip shortage has slowed down the order execution. Zen is also impacted by the complete non-availability of some chip and sometimes delayed non-availability. However, we are executing the orders to meet the deadline.”
Atluri further said that the company has not seen any issue regarding payments.
Zen is eyeing Rs 300 crore of revenues in FY23 and expects a margin of 30 percent.
The company expects FY24 revenues to be more than Rs 100 crore versus FY23.
