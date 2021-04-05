Operating leverage, higher volume to help limit impact of high commodity prices on margin: Eicher Motors

VIDEOS

Updated : April 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST

The rise in commodity prices and high competition is impacting the profit margin of Eicher Motors. However, with higher sales volumes and advantages of operating leverage, the company expects to limit the impact on margins.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, Eicher Motors said “Margins are under pressure because of various reasons. One is the commodity prices, other is the highly competitive scenario with high level of discounts. So margins are under pressure, but with the increase in volumes, we will have operating leverage advantages. So, therefore because of volumes, margins should improve,” he said.

Aggarwal said that the market share in heavy commercial vehicles has improved from 6 percent to 8 percent. Market share in light vehicles and buses too has improved to 31 percent and 20 percent respectively.

The company has seen strong commercial vehicles sales in March with a 28 percent rise month-on-month (MoM). It has done well across all segments and is hopeful that the truck space will remain strong going forward.

“We have done well across all segments. Overall, it was a very good month for us and we are very hopeful that the future is going to be better for the truck industry,” he said.

He also said that FY22 will be similar to FY19 and much better than FY21.