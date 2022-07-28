    Home

    business News

    ONDC to be a big disruptor in e-commerce play in India

    IST

    ONDC to be a big disruptor in e-commerce play in India

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    Mini

    ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce, is the next disruption that digital commerce will see after UPI. To dive deep into this revolutionary event in India's digital journey and understand how it's set to disrupt the e-commerce space, CNBC-TV18's special show, Big Deal, spoke to T Koshy, CEO of ONDC; and Siddharth Pai from PE, VC Industry Body IVCA.

    ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce, is the next disruption that digital commerce will see after UPI. At the pilot stage, ONDC is set to launch its game-changing network. This is a government initiative to promote open networks for digital exchange of goods and services, and transactions.
    One understanding needs to be put out clearly is that it is not yet another e-commerce platform, but goes beyond the current platform-centric models of Amazon and Flipkart.
    To dive deep into this revolutionary event in India’s digital journey and understand how it's set to disrupt the e-commerce space, CNBC-TV18’s special show, Big Deal, spoke to T Koshy, CEO of ONDC; and Siddharth Pai from PE, VC Industry Body IVCA.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Also Read: ONDC: Boost to hyperlocal e-commerce, stronger grievance redressal & more
